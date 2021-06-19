Previous
Next
Summer Rose by jgpittenger
Photo 3045

Summer Rose

These are my favorites of the roses in Jim's garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stunning image
June 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Gorgeous lighting and dof
June 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise