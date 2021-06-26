Previous
Next
Shared from Lightroom by jgpittenger
Photo 3070

Shared from Lightroom

This morning’s rays on the trail. I feel so lucky to live where we do.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The light is perfectly captured
June 26th, 2021  
KV ace
Who turned on the spotlights? So terrific… like light from the heavens!
June 26th, 2021  
Shepherdman
Love the lighting
June 26th, 2021  
Kate ace
Lovely sun rays through the tall trees
June 26th, 2021  
Steve Mueller ace
Gorgeous sun rays! Well done!
June 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
That lightis gorgeous coming through the trees
June 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks heavenly. I love that one little patch of foliage all lit up.
June 26th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Love the lighting!
June 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, that light!
June 27th, 2021  
amyK ace
Terrific light capture
June 27th, 2021  
Cathy
Fabulous and a fav! Weather forecast here shows a lot of heat in the northwest. But it looks cool under the canopy of trees.
June 27th, 2021  
Allison Maltese
Wonderful light. Perfect for forest bathing!
June 27th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
The heavens have shed light so beautifully in these woods!
June 27th, 2021  
sheri
Stunning rays.
June 27th, 2021  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Love the rays coming down.
June 27th, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
Your photos make me wish that I lived there too. This is another glorious photo. A Fav. All of which begs me to wonder: Whereabouts do you live?
June 27th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes wonderful!
June 27th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
What a fabulous sight and image. :)
June 27th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
@mbrutus central Oregon Coast
June 27th, 2021  
Van
Fabulous shot and love the stunning rays of light.
June 27th, 2021  
Kaylynn
Wow a glorious shot
June 27th, 2021  
Monica
Beautiful light
June 27th, 2021  
carol white ace
Beautiful sunrays.Fav😊
June 27th, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
@jgpittenger obviously a lovely part of the world. Enjoy seeing it through your lens.
June 27th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Well that’s a fav.
June 27th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Amazing Light!!
June 27th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Glorious!
June 27th, 2021  
Margo ace
Gods beautiful rays of light!
June 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise