Photo 3070
Shared from Lightroom
This morning’s rays on the trail. I feel so lucky to live where we do.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4985
photos
339
followers
113
following
Tags
trees
,
creek
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“sun
,
rays”
,
“china
Joan Robillard
ace
The light is perfectly captured
June 26th, 2021
KV
ace
Who turned on the spotlights? So terrific… like light from the heavens!
June 26th, 2021
Shepherdman
Love the lighting
June 26th, 2021
Kate
ace
Lovely sun rays through the tall trees
June 26th, 2021
Steve Mueller
ace
Gorgeous sun rays! Well done!
June 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
That lightis gorgeous coming through the trees
June 26th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks heavenly. I love that one little patch of foliage all lit up.
June 26th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Love the lighting!
June 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, that light!
June 27th, 2021
amyK
ace
Terrific light capture
June 27th, 2021
Cathy
Fabulous and a fav! Weather forecast here shows a lot of heat in the northwest. But it looks cool under the canopy of trees.
June 27th, 2021
Allison Maltese
Wonderful light. Perfect for forest bathing!
June 27th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
The heavens have shed light so beautifully in these woods!
June 27th, 2021
sheri
Stunning rays.
June 27th, 2021
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Love the rays coming down.
June 27th, 2021
M. Brutus
ace
Your photos make me wish that I lived there too. This is another glorious photo. A Fav. All of which begs me to wonder: Whereabouts do you live?
June 27th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes wonderful!
June 27th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
What a fabulous sight and image. :)
June 27th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
@mbrutus
central Oregon Coast
June 27th, 2021
Van
Fabulous shot and love the stunning rays of light.
June 27th, 2021
Kaylynn
Wow a glorious shot
June 27th, 2021
Monica
Beautiful light
June 27th, 2021
carol white
ace
Beautiful sunrays.Fav😊
June 27th, 2021
M. Brutus
ace
@jgpittenger
obviously a lovely part of the world. Enjoy seeing it through your lens.
June 27th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Well that’s a fav.
June 27th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Amazing Light!!
June 27th, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Glorious!
June 27th, 2021
Margo
ace
Gods beautiful rays of light!
June 28th, 2021
