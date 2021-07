Rays In Golden Hour

Your well wishes for my surgery have been so kind and appreciated. I had my second surgery today so I am still fully in a blur in todays eye and still pretty blurry in yesterday's but I figured I would post the beautiful rays I saw last night when we went out to take Black Pearl for her evening pee walk.

I'm blown away by your kind responses to yesterday and the day before's hummers. Thanks so much and thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs