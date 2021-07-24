Sign up
Photo 3100
Juvenile Eagle Flying in the Morning Light
The juvenile that we watched be chased out of the nest and then receive fishing lessons from a parent seems to be doing well on his own. It has been fun to watch the process.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5029
photos
331
followers
112
following
Tags
birds
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Margaret Brown
ace
A great capture , nice to see the progress!
July 24th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful capture and great timing!
July 24th, 2021
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav😊
July 24th, 2021
