Pelican with Textures

Best on black. we went for a low tide very early morning hike this morning and were gifted with hundreds of seagulls, a juvenile bald eagle, cormorants, a blue heron and a few brown pelicans. It was a gorgeous morning but the sky was a boring blue so I added a few textures behind one of the pelicans being kissed by the morning light.

