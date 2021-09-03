Previous
Magical Light in the Cedar Forest by jgpittenger
Magical Light in the Cedar Forest

Best on black. We haven't been on my favorite trail since May when the tick infestation surged followed by the ground hornets. Sweet Jim weed whacked the trail from our house up to the horse trails behind us so we could return. We did get one tick but no ground hornet stings so I think we are good to go again until next Spring. This is my favorite part of the trail. It leads through about 1-2 miles of cedar forest and the light in there is often amazing.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome POV.
September 3rd, 2021  
