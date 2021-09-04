Previous
Young Osprey Just Fledged by jgpittenger
Young Osprey Just Fledged

Several weeks ago I gave up on being able to swim this Summer with my torn shoulder tendons and decided to go out in my pedal kayak. The rats had chewed through the rudder wire so I had to get it fixed. FINALLY I was out for the first time this season two days ago but without my camera. There was a squawking juvenile osprey on the nest in shooting distance. This morning I went back to photograph him and he was no longer on the nest and where he was perched was surrounded by lily pads that get tangled in the pedal set up so I had to shoot from far away and not at the best angle to see his face. This is severely cropped but I was happy at least to photograph him. I thought the little bit of brown on his head was particularly pretty.
Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
