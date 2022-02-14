Previous
Tree Frog Peaking by jgpittenger
Photo 3278

Tree Frog Peaking

Well...what better thing for Valentine's Day than kissing a frog? This sweet little tree frog was hanging out near our stream and wood shed.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

Milanie ace
Love your focus on this - nice to see them popping up now.
February 14th, 2022  
