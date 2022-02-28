Previous
Pine needle pie by jgpittenger
Pine needle pie

I saw this on our hike today and it looked to me like a pie!
28th February 2022

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Maggiemae
Spinach and noodle pie! Gives me an idea!
March 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg
ha, great find! It does look like a pie.
March 1st, 2022  
Lou Ann
Awesome. Love the fancy “crust” too.
March 1st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find
March 1st, 2022  
Bill
It does indeed look like a pie.
March 1st, 2022  
