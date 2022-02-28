Sign up
Photo 3292
Pine needle pie
I saw this on our hike today and it looked to me like a pie!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
5
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5247
photos
318
followers
116
following
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3288
3289
1486
3290
3291
1487
3292
1488
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2022 2:42pm
china
,
stream
,
creek
,
swirl
,
“
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
“pine
,
needles”
Maggiemae
ace
Spinach and noodle pie! Gives me an idea!
March 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
ha, great find! It does look like a pie.
March 1st, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Awesome. Love the fancy “crust” too.
March 1st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find
March 1st, 2022
Bill
ace
It does indeed look like a pie.
March 1st, 2022
