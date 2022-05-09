Sign up
Photo 3362
Morning Preening
Best on black. I love how our cameras let us peek into the life of wild creatures.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
3rd May 2022 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
bald eagle
,
preening
,
capemountainphoto
,
washburne beach
Caterina
ace
Fantastic capture. Fav
May 9th, 2022
