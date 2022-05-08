Sign up
Photo 3361
Male and Female House Finches
Best on black. It was dark and rainy out but I still thought they looked beautiful. Happy Mother's Day to all who celebrate it today. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
birds
,
house finches
,
capemountainphoto
FBailey
ace
Beautiful composition
May 8th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love this against black - so well composed
May 8th, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
A lovely shot of this pair. It reminds me of some old world painters.
May 8th, 2022
