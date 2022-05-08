Previous
Male and Female House Finches by jgpittenger
Male and Female House Finches

Best on black. It was dark and rainy out but I still thought they looked beautiful. Happy Mother's Day to all who celebrate it today. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
FBailey ace
Beautiful composition
May 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love this against black - so well composed
May 8th, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
A lovely shot of this pair. It reminds me of some old world painters.
May 8th, 2022  
