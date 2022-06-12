Sign up
Photo 3396
Directing the Choir
Best on black. I loved the pose.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
ocean
,
blue heron
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
Islandgirl
ace
The pose is adorable!
June 22nd, 2022
Bill
ace
Really nice.
June 22nd, 2022
