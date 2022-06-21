The Fight Is On

Hope you aren't getting too bored with my eagle shots. This shot is what I was hoping for when we went to Seabeck. This time of year the midshipmen (a kind of fish) migrate to Seabeck as well as other places in WA and eagles come there in great numbers during low tides and fish. The weekend before we went, apparently there were at least twice as many eagles so they were having frequent aerial battles over fish. When we were there there seemed to be plenty of fish to go around so I only captured a couple of fights,

