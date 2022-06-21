Previous
The Fight Is On by jgpittenger
The Fight Is On

Hope you aren't getting too bored with my eagle shots. This shot is what I was hoping for when we went to Seabeck. This time of year the midshipmen (a kind of fish) migrate to Seabeck as well as other places in WA and eagles come there in great numbers during low tides and fish. The weekend before we went, apparently there were at least twice as many eagles so they were having frequent aerial battles over fish. When we were there there seemed to be plenty of fish to go around so I only captured a couple of fights,
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a great catch!
June 22nd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Outstanding a dream shot
June 22nd, 2022  
Bill ace
What a fantastic capture. Amazing shot.
June 22nd, 2022  
