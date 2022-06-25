Previous
Crow and Juvenile Mirroring Each Other by jgpittenger
Crow and Juvenile Mirroring Each Other

Best on black. I know you are all probably tired of my eagle shots but it was a bucket list photography opportunity for me so I'll be posting them for a while more!
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

Caterina ace
No Jane I ‘m certainly not tired of your fantastic, storytelling photos. Fav
June 25th, 2022  
