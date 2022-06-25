Sign up
Photo 3409
Crow and Juvenile Mirroring Each Other
Best on black. I know you are all probably tired of my eagle shots but it was a bucket list photography opportunity for me so I'll be posting them for a while more!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
5434
photos
317
followers
115
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
12th June 2022 8:25am
Tags
birds
,
bald eagle
,
juvenile
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
seabeck
Caterina
ace
No Jane I ‘m certainly not tired of your fantastic, storytelling photos. Fav
June 25th, 2022
