Photo 3410
Semi Palmated Sandpiper
We went early to the beach this morning before the wind and people escaping the heat in the valley and found only one bird other than seagulls on the whole beach. But it was a sweet one.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5437
photos
317
followers
115
following
934% complete
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
1551
3407
1552
3408
1553
3409
3410
1554
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th June 2022 6:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
bird
,
capemountainphoto
,
semipalmated sandpiper
,
washburne beach
Shanne
that's a lovely capture of a pretty bird
June 26th, 2022
