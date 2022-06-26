Previous
Semi Palmated Sandpiper by jgpittenger
Semi Palmated Sandpiper

We went early to the beach this morning before the wind and people escaping the heat in the valley and found only one bird other than seagulls on the whole beach. But it was a sweet one.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Jane Pittenger

Shanne
that's a lovely capture of a pretty bird
June 26th, 2022  
