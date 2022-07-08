Sign up
Photo 3422
Bear Grass On Pacific Crest Trail
We've been gone on a trip to the mountains and just got back. Lots of catch up to do.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Latest from all albums
3419
1564
3420
1565
3421
3422
3423
3424
Tags
sisters
,
capemountainphoto
,
pacific crest trail
,
bear grass
Judith Johnson
This looks so inviting, so bright and clear
July 10th, 2022
