Photo 3432
Tiger lily
We saw this on our hike this morning and I thought it was gorgeous. It is a native and we are hoping to gather some seeds when they mature.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2022 9:08am
Tags
creek
,
capemountainphoto
,
trail”
,
lily”
,
“china
,
flowers”tiger
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
July 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Superbe mise au point
July 18th, 2022
