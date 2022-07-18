Previous
Next
Tiger lily by jgpittenger
Photo 3432

Tiger lily

We saw this on our hike this morning and I thought it was gorgeous. It is a native and we are hoping to gather some seeds when they mature.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great shot!
July 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Superbe mise au point
July 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise