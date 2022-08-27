Tilikum Bridge At Twilight

Best on black. The only time I got to photograph it before was 7 years ago in January. Last night it was balmy. 7 years ago it was freezing. We went up to Portland to see our daughter and granddaughter as she got dropped off for her second year in college. This is a bridge for walkers, bicycles, and public transportation and at night the color of the lighting changes moment by moment. The little lights in about the center of the bridge are people who are running in the relay from Mt Hood to the Coast. I thought they made a great addition.

Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs