Tilikum Bridge B and W

Best on black. I simply can't resist posting some more photos of this wonderful bridge even though they don't seem to be as thrilling to my viewers as they are to me! It is always interesting to me to see which of my photos that I don't particularly like get lots of applause and some that I adore obviously are ho hum to the viewer. That's part of what makes this fun.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs