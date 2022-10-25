Previous
Next
Sugar Maple by jgpittenger
Photo 3524

Sugar Maple

The Coast of Oregon is not the best place for Fall color but our sugar maple is beautiful this year.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
965% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Especially against a steel grey sky :-)
October 26th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
It is beautiful. It really stands out.
October 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise