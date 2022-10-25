Sign up
Photo 3524
Sugar Maple
The Coast of Oregon is not the best place for Fall color but our sugar maple is beautiful this year.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
1
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2022 3:22pm
Tags
home
,
maple
,
capemountainphoto
,
“fall
,
color”
Corinne C
ace
Especially against a steel grey sky :-)
October 26th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It is beautiful. It really stands out.
October 26th, 2022
