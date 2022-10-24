Sign up
Photo 3523
Blue Heron for smooth water
Playing some more with smoothing water with motion blur. I took this at Seabeck last June.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
11th June 2022 7:07am
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
motion blur
,
blue heron
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
oyster beds
,
seabeck
