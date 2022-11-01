Previous
Next
Black and White Stormy Sea by jgpittenger
Photo 3531

Black and White Stormy Sea

Another shot for my black and white ocean series. Sorry to be so far behind.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise