Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3563
Para Glider
I had my bird lens on our hike but saw few birds. What a surprise when we saw this though!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5674
photos
307
followers
114
following
976% complete
View this month »
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
Latest from all albums
3558
1629
1630
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
17th December 2022 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
action
,
paraglider
,
capemountainphoto
,
south jetty trail
Margaret Brown
ace
Colourful capture, nice pov
December 18th, 2022
haskar
ace
Pretty bird... Lovely shot and colours.
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close