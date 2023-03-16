Sign up
Photo 3640
Tree Swallows Thinking About Babies
I think they are so sweet. Another shot from Finley Wildlife Preserve.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5814
photos
299
followers
111
following
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th March 2023 10:37am
Tags
birds
capemountainphoto
finley wildlife preserve
tree swallows
borof
ace
These colorful birds are beautiful. Neat shot.
March 16th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so shiny too!
March 16th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely colourful birds,a super capture.Fav😊
March 16th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Love your title & the beautiful capture of these lovely birds!
March 16th, 2023
