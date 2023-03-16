Previous
Next
Tree Swallows Thinking About Babies by jgpittenger
Photo 3640

Tree Swallows Thinking About Babies

I think they are so sweet. Another shot from Finley Wildlife Preserve.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
997% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

borof ace
These colorful birds are beautiful. Neat shot.
March 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so shiny too!
March 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Lovely colourful birds,a super capture.Fav😊
March 16th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Love your title & the beautiful capture of these lovely birds!
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise