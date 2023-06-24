Previous
Focus Stacked Iris by jgpittenger
Focus Stacked Iris

It got windy outdoors, so I brought this iris inside for focus stacking.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Jane Pittenger
Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful , fav
June 24th, 2023  
Helene ace
gorgeous picture... as always! fav
June 24th, 2023  
