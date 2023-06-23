Previous
Rose and Background by jgpittenger
Photo 3731

Rose and Background

Some more play with photographing flower with print of flower taken through Topaz Impressions for background. Thanks to @taffy for the idea.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise