Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3731
Rose and Background
Some more play with photographing flower with print of flower taken through Topaz Impressions for background. Thanks to
@taffy
for the idea.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
0
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5968
photos
288
followers
109
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Latest from all albums
3727
1741
3728
3729
1742
3730
1743
3731
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
22nd June 2023 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
rose
,
blurred background
,
capemountainphoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close