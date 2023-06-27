Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3735
Sticking Out Her Tongue
The rufouses have had a bunch of babies so I am having lots of fun watching their antics!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5976
photos
289
followers
109
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
Latest from all albums
1744
3732
3733
1745
1746
3734
1747
3735
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
26th June 2023 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
tongue
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Rob Z
ace
Lots of babies - how lovely. She's just gorgeous.
June 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous timing. fav.
June 27th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So well timed look forward to seeing their babies
June 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close