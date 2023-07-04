Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3741
Gifts from the Sea
My oldest son and his family are visiting so we went to the beach for this morning's very low tide. We found lots of treasures in the morning fog.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5985
photos
288
followers
108
following
1024% complete
View this month »
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
Latest from all albums
3736
1749
3737
1750
3738
3739
3740
3741
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th July 2023 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
mussels
,
barnacles
,
ocean beach
,
capemountainphoto
,
sea stars
KV
ace
Super cool… love all the shells and creatures… not sure if the orange ones are starfish but they sure are neat looking.
July 4th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Great textures, love the little starfish
July 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very cool find!
July 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such an interesting find
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close