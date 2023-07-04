Previous
Gifts from the Sea by jgpittenger
Gifts from the Sea

My oldest son and his family are visiting so we went to the beach for this morning's very low tide. We found lots of treasures in the morning fog.
4th July 2023

Jane Pittenger

KV
Super cool… love all the shells and creatures… not sure if the orange ones are starfish but they sure are neat looking.
July 4th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great textures, love the little starfish
July 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Wow very cool find!
July 4th, 2023  
Corinne C
Such an interesting find
July 4th, 2023  
