Taking a Shower in the Sprinkler by jgpittenger
Taking a Shower in the Sprinkler

The crocosmia and the fuscia have just bloomed so they are drawing some of the hummers away from the feeders. I was really tickled that the sprinkler invited this rufous female to take a shower.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2023  
