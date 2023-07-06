Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3743
Taking a Shower in the Sprinkler
The crocosmia and the fuscia have just bloomed so they are drawing some of the hummers away from the feeders. I was really tickled that the sprinkler invited this rufous female to take a shower.
Thank you for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
home
bird
hummingbird
sprinkler
fuscia
rufous
capemountainphoto
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2023
