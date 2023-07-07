Previous
Hummer in the Flowers by jgpittenger
Hummer in the Flowers

You know I can't resist picking up my camera when these little ones start zooming around our flower garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Diana ace
Beautifully captured between the flowers.
July 7th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Zooming is right! great capture!
July 7th, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2023  
