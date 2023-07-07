Sign up
Previous
Photo 3744
Hummer in the Flowers
You know I can't resist picking up my camera when these little ones start zooming around our flower garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5991
photos
288
followers
108
following
1025% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
5th July 2023 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
crocosmia
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured between the flowers.
July 7th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Zooming is right! great capture!
July 7th, 2023
Monica
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2023
