Motion Blur at the Crocosmia by jgpittenger
Photo 3745

Motion Blur at the Crocosmia

I usually use a high enough shutter speed to have their little fast moving wings in focus, but I decided to see what would happen if I let there be a bit of motion blur. I kind of like it.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Jane Pittenger

Paula Fontanini ace
I think it works really well since the bird's head is so sharp! Adds a little more interest!
July 8th, 2023  
Matthew Walker ace
What a fantastic capture! It's crystal clear where it should be, and the motion and DoF are perfect. Nice job.
July 8th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
This is incredible! I love the blurred wings and the rhythm of the crocosmia buds. FAV.
July 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
July 8th, 2023  
Bill Laing ace
Whoa!! What a great shot!!
July 8th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Brilliant shot.
July 8th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
great timing
July 8th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
wonderful!
July 8th, 2023  
