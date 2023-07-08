Sign up
Previous
Photo 3745
Motion Blur at the Crocosmia
I usually use a high enough shutter speed to have their little fast moving wings in focus, but I decided to see what would happen if I let there be a bit of motion blur. I kind of like it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
8
8
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5993
photos
290
followers
108
following
Tags
home
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
bif
,
crocosmia
,
rufous
,
capemountainphoto
Paula Fontanini
ace
I think it works really well since the bird's head is so sharp! Adds a little more interest!
July 8th, 2023
Matthew Walker
ace
What a fantastic capture! It's crystal clear where it should be, and the motion and DoF are perfect. Nice job.
July 8th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
This is incredible! I love the blurred wings and the rhythm of the crocosmia buds. FAV.
July 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
July 8th, 2023
Bill Laing
ace
Whoa!! What a great shot!!
July 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Brilliant shot.
July 8th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
great timing
July 8th, 2023
Linda Godwin
wonderful!
July 8th, 2023
365 Project
close