Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3780
Clerodendrum Backlit By the Sunset
We took Pearl out for her before bed walk just at sunset. When I saw the color behind the clerodendrum tree, I went for my camera. Best on black.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6046
photos
284
followers
108
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
Latest from all albums
3775
1771
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
1772
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th August 2023 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
sunset
,
flowers
,
backlit
,
clerodendrum
,
capemountainphoto
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close