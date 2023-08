Watching the Sunset

It has been so hot in the valley that a lot of tourists have come over to enjoy the comparatively cool Coast. I had an idea for this shot and at first was annoyed that people kept getting in my shot. Then I realized that I get to photograph here just about any time I want and for others it may be a very rare option. It awoke my compassion and then I realized the photobomber really added to the shot.

