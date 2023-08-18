Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3784
Looking Down the Coast from Cape Perpetua
I really liked the foggy strip and fluff while we were enjoying the sunset.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6053
photos
284
followers
108
following
1036% complete
View this month »
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Latest from all albums
1772
1773
3781
3782
1774
1775
3783
3784
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th August 2023 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
fog
,
capemountainphoto
,
cape perpetua
borof
ace
Beautiful landscape fabulous shot.
August 18th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Just beautiful! Fantastic
August 18th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful tones and layers.Fav😊
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close