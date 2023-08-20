Sign up
Previous
Photo 3786
Rosebud
More from our rose garden.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
3
6
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6057
photos
284
followers
108
following
1037% complete
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
1774
1775
3783
3784
1776
3785
3786
1777
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th August 2023 9:36am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
bud
,
rose
,
capemountainphoto
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this perfect bud. I love the focus and dof.
August 21st, 2023
Cathy
Perfect!
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunnin
August 21st, 2023
