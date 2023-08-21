Previous
Smoky Sky Sunset by jgpittenger
Smoky Sky Sunset

Best on black. The Canada fires are sending smoke South. I went out to shoot the smoky sunset. There was a thick marine layer that swallowed up the red orange sun before it reached the horizon.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Lisa Brown ace
this looks so serene considering it is set on the layer of smoke. Looks so lovely
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely layers
August 21st, 2023  
Gerasimos Georg. ace
Love that sunset
August 21st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is so stunning. That thick marine layer cutting off the sun adds to the beauty. Such a shame about the wildfires though!
August 21st, 2023  
