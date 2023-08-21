Sign up
Previous
Photo 3787
Smoky Sky Sunset
Best on black. The Canada fires are sending smoke South. I went out to shoot the smoky sunset. There was a thick marine layer that swallowed up the red orange sun before it reached the horizon.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th August 2023 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
smoke
,
capemountainphoto
Lisa Brown
ace
this looks so serene considering it is set on the layer of smoke. Looks so lovely
August 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely layers
August 21st, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
Love that sunset
August 21st, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is so stunning. That thick marine layer cutting off the sun adds to the beauty. Such a shame about the wildfires though!
August 21st, 2023
