Photo 3789
Foggy Dawn from Sea Lion Caves
Just filling in a blank.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
3
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th August 2023 7:11am
Tags
rocks
,
ocean
,
fog
,
dawn
,
capemountainphoto
,
sea lion caves
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful with gorgeous colors
August 26th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
That lavender color is just exquisite.
August 26th, 2023
