Previous
Little Tree Frog Climbing Up Hot Tub by jgpittenger
Photo 3795

Little Tree Frog Climbing Up Hot Tub

I went out to check the hot tub temperature and who should look up at me? Apparently 104 degrees isn't too hot for tree frogs. It is dry everywhere else so maybe he was coming for some moisture?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
You really captured his toes really well!! Very cool sight!!
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise