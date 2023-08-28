Sign up
Previous
Photo 3795
Little Tree Frog Climbing Up Hot Tub
I went out to check the hot tub temperature and who should look up at me? Apparently 104 degrees isn't too hot for tree frogs. It is dry everywhere else so maybe he was coming for some moisture?
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6066
photos
285
followers
107
following
Tags
home
,
hot tub
,
critter
,
tree frog
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
You really captured his toes really well!! Very cool sight!!
August 28th, 2023
