Previous
Photo 3796
Bee in Geranium
Best on black. Back trying to capture bees in flight.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestios, favs
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
2
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Tags
home
,
flower
,
bee
,
flying
,
critter
,
capemountainphoto
,
wild geranium
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
August 29th, 2023
