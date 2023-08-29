Previous
Bee in Geranium by jgpittenger
Bee in Geranium

Best on black. Back trying to capture bees in flight.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestios, favs
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
1040% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
August 29th, 2023  
