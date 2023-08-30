Previous
Skipper on a Leaf by jgpittenger
Photo 3797

Skipper on a Leaf

I think skippers are really cute and boy were they busy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Amazing picture
August 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
August 31st, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Beautiful creature. lovely details.
August 31st, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
superb macro
August 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise