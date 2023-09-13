Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3806
Smooth Water Sunset
I tried to post this yesterday but couldn't get on the internet all day.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6081
photos
281
followers
106
following
1042% complete
View this month »
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
Latest from all albums
3801
1780
1781
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th September 2023 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
heceta lighthouse beach
,
capemountainphotot
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scene, wonderful light too.
September 13th, 2023
Kate
ace
I agree with Diane...this is fabulous
September 13th, 2023
Monica
Wow!
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous. Conveys peacefulness and beauty.
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close