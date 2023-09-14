Sign up
Photo 3807
Dawn Fog Over the Dunes
Fog over the dunes this morning as we drove out to the beach. Of course we had to stop.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
dawn
,
dunes
,
baker beach
,
capemountainphoto
Linda Godwin
Errie feeling with wonderful colors in the horizon
September 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Amazing
September 14th, 2023
Rob Z
How wonderfully good!
September 14th, 2023
