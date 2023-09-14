Previous
Dawn Fog Over the Dunes by jgpittenger
Dawn Fog Over the Dunes

Fog over the dunes this morning as we drove out to the beach. Of course we had to stop.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Jane Pittenger

Linda Godwin
Errie feeling with wonderful colors in the horizon
September 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
September 14th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How wonderfully good!
September 14th, 2023  
