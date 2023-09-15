Previous
Good Spot for Breakfast by jgpittenger
Photo 3808

Good Spot for Breakfast

Best on black. i thought this was an inviting spot for a breakfast picnic. We walked on the beach instead.
15th September 2023

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Those light rays make it wonderful
September 15th, 2023  
Suzanne
Love the light rays!
September 15th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
OH that's beautiful
September 15th, 2023  
gloria jones
Nice capture
September 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Great lighting!
September 15th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
Such wonderful rays of light. The table is fab in the background.
September 15th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely light
September 15th, 2023  
Babs
Looks gorgeous on black, wonderful rays. fav
September 15th, 2023  
