Flying South in the Sunset

Best on black

. I saw it was looking hopeful for a sunset but I was really tired so I just drove as far as a nearby overlook. The Canadian geese are flying South these days in their V formation. Just for fun, I experimented with the new AI generative fill in PS asking for "small geese flying in V formation". I tried it and tried it and never got anything that I liked. So, instead, I used a bird brush. It still isn't what I wanted and they weren't really there, but it's fun to experiment.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs