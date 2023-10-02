Previous
Flying South in the Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3824

Flying South in the Sunset

Best on black
. I saw it was looking hopeful for a sunset but I was really tired so I just drove as far as a nearby overlook. The Canadian geese are flying South these days in their V formation. Just for fun, I experimented with the new AI generative fill in PS asking for "small geese flying in V formation". I tried it and tried it and never got anything that I liked. So, instead, I used a bird brush. It still isn't what I wanted and they weren't really there, but it's fun to experiment.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1047% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Fabulous sunset. Your “geese” look great.
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful sky, enhanced by the migrating birds
October 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Stunning capture
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise