Previous
Next
Photo 3825
Fungus
Doesn’t it look like an egg sunny side up?
Thanks for your visits. So sorry to be so far behind
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
4
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6106
photos
278
followers
104
following
1048% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th October 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
capemountainphoto
,
“horse
,
trails”
Corinne C
ace
Lol, a little runny for me
October 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow it does
October 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
It does but with tomato sauce !
October 5th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Yes, it sure does. Nice spotting.
October 5th, 2023
