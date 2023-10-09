Sign up
Previous
Photo 3830
Fungus Torte
I thought it looked like a pastry.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6111
photos
278
followers
104
following
1049% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th October 2023 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungus
,
horse trails
,
capemountainphoto
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
October 9th, 2023
