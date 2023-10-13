Sign up
Previous
Photo 3833
Shrooms
My computer has been in the shop so only have iPhone shots for now. I thought these were so beautiful in the gentle light.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6114
photos
278
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
,
capemountainphoto
,
“horse
,
trails”
Dianne
Beautiful.
October 14th, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
I agree. What a lovely shot of these fungi and the mossy tree.
October 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
They are rather delicate and lovely.
October 14th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh they are so good
October 14th, 2023
