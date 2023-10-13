Previous
Shrooms by jgpittenger
Photo 3833

Shrooms

My computer has been in the shop so only have iPhone shots for now. I thought these were so beautiful in the gentle light.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1050% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne
Beautiful.
October 14th, 2023  
Allison Maltese ace
I agree. What a lovely shot of these fungi and the mossy tree.
October 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
They are rather delicate and lovely.
October 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh they are so good
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise