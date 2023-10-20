Previous
Next
Autumn Leaves by jgpittenger
Photo 3837

Autumn Leaves

It was such a treat to see the Autumn colors on our trip East.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Graceful leaves. Beautiful shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Monica
Beautiful colour contrast
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise