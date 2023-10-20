Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3837
Autumn Leaves
It was such a treat to see the Autumn colors on our trip East.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
2
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
6127
photos
276
followers
104
following
1053% complete
View this month »
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
Latest from all albums
3838
1789
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st October 2023 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
,
gilbertsville
Corinne C
ace
Graceful leaves. Beautiful shot
November 2nd, 2023
Monica
Beautiful colour contrast
November 2nd, 2023
