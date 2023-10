Fall Color Walking to the Woodlot

My family had a farm in Upstate NY and when my parents died, my sisters and I divided it up. Most of my share is in woodlots. Jim and I went to check on the recent thinning there and found this beautiful color along the side of the road nearby.

