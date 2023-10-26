Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3846
Brook Reflections
Just filling a blank. No need to comment. This is another shot of the brook in Gilbertsville, NY.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
2
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
22nd October 2023 7:30am
Tags
reflections
,
brook
,
fall color
,
capemountainphoto
,
gilbertsville
